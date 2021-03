Digital Desk Staff

Partial skeletal remains have been discovered by gardaí in Co Louth investigating the murder of a teenage boy last year.

They made the find in the search of an outdoor area in Rathmullen Park, in Drogheda.

It is linked to the discovery of other body parts in Coolock and near Ballybough in Dublin in January 2020.

They said the Garda Technical Bureau, are at the scene as part of the ongoing operation.

The search area remains sealed off and the searches are ongoing.