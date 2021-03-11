Heather Humphreys to replace Helen McEntee as Justice Minister during maternity leave

Sarah Mooney

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, will be temporarily replaced by Fine Gael TD Heather Humphreys as she takes a period of maternity leave.

Ms McEntee is set to step back from her position as Minister on April 30th and become the first Cabinet minister to give birth while in office.

The Government has faced scrutiny over the arrangements set to be in place during the Minister’s leave as at present, public office holders must claim sick leave when they take time off to have and look after their newborn baby.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice confirmed that Minister McEntee will become a Minister without Portfolio and remain a member of the Government.

Ms Humphreys is set to be assigned the Justice Minister role by the Taoiseach on April 30th, in addition to her current responsibilities as Minister for Rural and Community Development and Minister for Social Protection.

On the same date, the Taoiseach will assign Ms McEntee as Minister without Portfolio. In this position, she will have no specific responsibilities or exercise any powers in relation to the Department of Justice, but will have the option of keeping in touch with Ms Humphreys on issues.

Reappointment

The temporary arrangements will cease on November 1st, when Ms McEntee will be re-appointed Minister for Justice following her period of maternity leave.

In a statement, Ms McEntee said: “There are still many barriers to women entering politics. One of those barriers is the lack of maternity and paternity leave for councillors, TDs, senators and ministers.

“Women and men should know that having a family is not an impediment to a career in public life.”

Ms McEntee said the Citizen’s Assembly on Gender Equality is currently considering the question of maternity, paternity and other types of leave for public representatives and will produce recommendations for a long-term solution by the end of June.

I look forward to working with colleagues across politics to bring about these much-needed changes

“I would particularly like to thank Minister Humphreys for agreeing to be Minister for Justice, as well as Minister of State Naughton for taking a significant proportion of work within the Department of Justice, during the period of my leave,” she added.

“I am also extremely grateful to Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne for his help in assuming additional responsibilities in the Department of Justice during this period.”

She continued: “While I am very thankful to all my colleagues for their help and co-operation in accommodating me, it is clear that the lack of provision for maternity, paternity and other types of leave for those in public life is an issue that needs a long-term solution.

“I look forward to working with colleagues across politics to bring about these much-needed changes.”