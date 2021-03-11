Jockey Rob James receives four-month ban over dead horse video

James Cox

Jockey Rob James has been handed a 12-month ban from horse racing, with the final eight months suspended, following an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board referral hearing into the video posted on social media of him sitting on a dead horse.

The amateur jockey apologised last week after the video from 2016 showed him mounting a dead horse.

As in the case of trainer Gordon Elliott, who was suspended over a picture of him sitting on a dead horse, the referrals committee found James in breach of Rules 272(i), “in that he acted in a manner which was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horseracing”.

James has apologised for his “wholly inappropriate and disrespectful” behaviour, adding that he was “heartbroken by the damage” and at the “embarrassment” he caused his family and employers.

A statement from the IHRB read: “Having considered the evidence, the Referrals Committee found Mr James in breach of Rule 272(i) in that he acted in a manner which was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horseracing.

“They imposed a 12-month suspension of his Qualified Riders licence and Handlers Permit with this last eight months of this suspended.”

James told the committee he would not attend a race meeting for the foul-month period of his suspension.