Man charged over Limerick crash as scooter driver fights for life

David Raleigh

A man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a scooter driver, who is currently in a very serious condition in hospital having been struck by a car allegedly driven by the accused.

Shane O’Donnell (23) with an address at Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court today, charged with two offences following the serious road collision last Monday.

A GSOC investigation is running in tandem, and independent, of a Garda investigation into the matter, as gardaí had interacted with the car the accused was allegedly driving shortly before it struck the man on the scooter.

The collision occurred at a pedestrian crossing around 11.20pm last Monday night.

Mr O’Donnell is charged that, on March 8th 2021, at St Nessans Road, Raheen, Limerick, he drove a 05 DL registered car in a dangerous manner causing serous bodily harm to Daniel Hennigar.

Collision

The accused was also charged that, on the same date, at the same location, he did leave the scene of the collision without offering Mr Hennigar assistance, and that he did so intending to escape detection knowing that Mr Hennigar had suffered an injury requiring medical assistance.

Mr Hennigar remains in a critical condition a in the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Limerick.

Garda Pat Melody gave evidence he arrested Mr O’Donnell on March 10th at 4.58pm at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

He said that when he charged Mr O’Donnell at 5.50pm, the accused “had nothing to say”.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said a garda file on the matter is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and that the State was “awaiting directions” in the case.

Sergeant Leahy told the court gardai were objecting to Mr O’Donnell applying for bail. Mr O’Donnell’s solicitor Sarah Ryan said the accused was not making an application for bail.

Judge Patricia Harney remanded Mr O’Donnell in custody to appear via video link before Limerick District Court on March 16th.