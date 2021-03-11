Paddle-happy Rachel aims to kayak 50km for asylum seekers

By Elizabeth Lee

RACHEL Kenny, a second-year student at DCU, has been paddling like crazy for the past two weeks.

For the month of March and facing all sorts of weather conditions, she’s vowed to kayak 50 kilometres to raise funds for a charity that’s special to her.

Rachel’s the chairperson of a society in DCU called Volunteer Overseas. This led her to being involved with an Irish organisation, the Scoop Foundation, and she’s now immersed herself into raising funds for two of their projects.

The money she’s raising will go towards Scoop’s educational projects for young people living in direct provision in Ireland and for refugees living in Iraq. Rachel also harbours ambitions to travel to Iraq one day, when the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

The marathon kayaking adventure isn’t Rachel’s first foray into helping others, because when she was a student at Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglasss she went to Nairobi, Kenya on a volunteering trip.

Her interest in volunteering continued when she reached college so she became chairperson of Volunteer and subsequently hit upon the idea of raising funds for Scoop.

She’s always been a keen sports person as, being Hugh Kenny’s daughter, the Baltinglass footballer and former Wicklow trainer, it must be in her blood.

Rachel discovered her love of kayaking when a back condition, idiopathic scoliosis, forced her off the GAA pitches and horse riding arenas.

“I had to walk away from the sport that I loved,” she recalled. “Four years ago, I found kayaking by accident when I attended an open day at Balto Kayak Club. From that day on I was hooked. Balto Kayak Club quickly became my new sporting family. They encouraged me to progress in kayaking. This gave me back some confidence in sport and as I got stronger I enjoyed all types of water sports, including white-water kayaking, play boating, stand-up paddle boarding, sea kayaking and, more recently, racing kayaks. I have overcome many obstacles in order to participate in this sport that I love.”

Rachel has now decided to harness that love of kayaking into doing some good for other people, so she has embarked on this 50-kilometre trek on the River Slaney.

“I had planned to complete my 50km in various river runs around Leinster, but the Covid-19 travel restrictions mean that I will complete the remainder of the kilometres on the River Slaney in Baltinglass,” she smiled.

Many small businesses in the town and surrounding areas have supported this fundraising event through donations, including Little Feet Crèche and Pre-school, Furlong Transport Ltd, Patterson’s Butchers, Slaney Veterinary Service, Selco Hygiene Products, Parkmore Stores, Codd Mushrooms, Jones Plant Hire and Jones Power Tools.

All donations to this event would be greatly appreciated. To make a contribution, please go to the website at the following link: https://generationchange.ie/campaigns/rachel-kenny/