Pedestrian (40s) dies in Mayo road collision

A pedestrian aged in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Mayo last night.

The fatal incident occurred on Humbert Way in Castlebar at around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

The man was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A postmortem is due to take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed this morning to facilitate a forensic collision investigation. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area between 11.20pm to 12.20am who may have camera footage to make this available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.