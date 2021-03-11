Rocky road and shaky status is ruining cars on Carlow-Wexford border

LOCALS who live along a pothole-laden stretch of road on the Carlow/Wexford border say they are struggling to keep their cars from being damaged.

A woman contacted The Nationalist about the small stretch of road she lives on that connects Kilbranish in Carlow to Crann in Co Wexford.

“We can’t maintain our vehicles on this road anymore. When we drive around a bend, we have to drive on the other side of it. It’s an accident waiting to happen,” she said. “It’s just really bad … holes everywhere.”

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, had contacted Carlow County Council to have the road repaired only to be told that it was not a public road as it had not been taken in charge by the council.

This came as a surprise to her.

“Carlow County Council maintains it every year. This is the first year we have had problems with it.”

The council had previously built a small bridge over the county border in the 1980s, which has now fallen into severe disrepair, and did surfacing works over the years. Most recently, some repairs were carried out before the local elections back in 2019.

The resident believes the road must have been taken in charge in the past due to the volume of work carried out. There is a ‘yield’ sign on the road, which likely would have been erected by the council.

“They are saying that any work that has been done has been a mistake. They have maintained it every year, so why not this year?” she asked.

There are two landowners who live along the stretch of road. The road would be used by many motorists driving from the Blackstairs.

The council had sent out documentation to residents so they could apply for a Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), which covers improvement works on private and non-public roads. However, it requires 20% funding from local landowners.

“Why should we give money for a public road?” asked the woman.

Area engineer Pat Harrington said he was not aware of previous work by the council in the area, but the solution was the LIS.

“I am not aware of it, but it’s possible someone went down there by mistake previously. We do not carry out work on private lanes,” said Mr Harrington, who was appointed area engineer in the Tullow Local Electoral Area (LEA) around 18 months ago. “So many more people go down this route (LIS) to get work carried out. The rules are the rules.”

Mr Harrington said it was possible for the ‘lane’ to be taken in charge, but it would have to be in good condition.

“Then you are back to the LIS,” he said.

Local councillor Charlie Murphy believes the road should have been taken in charge.

“Carlow County Council did tar it at one stage. Carlow County Council did build and subsequently repair the bridge. The council did some pothole work up and down. What they are saying now is this road was never taken in charge.”

He added: “It should be done. It should have been taken in charge. My opinion is that it was an oversight at the time. It’s a through road, not a dead-end lane.”