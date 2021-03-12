10 deaths and 646 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further 10 deaths and an additional 646 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said that four deaths occurred in March, one in February, one in January and four are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 – 83 years.

With 10 further deaths tonight, there has now been a total of 4,518 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is also now a total of 225,820 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 311 are men and 332 are women, 74 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 30 years old.

Regarding the location of today’s cases there are 243 in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Nphet said as of 8am today, 344 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 87 are in ICU. A further 16 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Regarding the vaccine they said as of March 9th, 553,161 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 396,089 people have received their first dose and 157,072 people have received their second dose.