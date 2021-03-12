Ballon bingo goes online

Breeda McDonald is the resident number-caller in Ballon

EYES down … legs eleven …

And so the ever popular game of bingo has endured even the most persistent of pandemics!

They’ve been playing the game for years in Ballon, thanks to a local committee, who had a lovely set-up in the local community hall. Not even the onset of Covid-19 could stop the numbers game as John Donohue and the bingo committee came up with the brilliant idea of hosting drive-in bingo games when the restrictions allowed them to.

Those games were organised in conjunction with Burrin Celtic FC, just one of the many organisations that have helped in the past. The bingo has given support to many projects, including the Ballon Community and Sports Centre, the development of a new astroturf pitch and lighting in the Burrin Celtic club, a carpark in Rathoe and renovations and window instillations in local churches, to name a few

With restrictions continuing, the Ballon Community Bingo committee has re-thought how to present the game and it’s now moving online!

“We hope to create a sense of hope for other bingo halls that there are ways to adapt around these restrictions, while also providing an outlet for players on a Saturday night for an hour or so,” said John.

The bingo will take place via Zoom at 8pm on Saturday nights. Books can be purchased on the ClubForce website/app – search for ‘Ballon Community Bingo’ – and books are available under the ‘membership’ option.

Alternatively, the link can be found on the Ballon Community Bingo Facebook page.

Books are on sale until noon on Saturday.

Books will be emailed on Friday and Saturday before the bingo to give players the opportunity to printed copies; alternatively, the book can be played on a second device! Along with their books, players will also receive a Zoom link to watch the bingo.

The temptation to play and have a bit of craic has been added to by the generous prize money of €3,200. Books cost €8 for a single, while a double book is €12.

All support is greatly appreciated. If anyone has any queries, please contact John and the crew at [email protected], through their Facebook page or by phoning 085 1332415 or by logging onto https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=2851&CLB=1