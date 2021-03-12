Cemetery saga sees another u-turn by Carlow County Council

THERE was anger and frustration among councillors following another u-turn over access to Carlow’s cemeteries for monumental work.

A belief that monumental workers could carry out work at graves was swatted away by the local authority, who said they were looking at requests for access “on a case-by-case basis” at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Andrea Dalton described it as a 180-degree u-turn and accused the council of being “inhumane”. The Fianna Fáil councillor had raised the issue after the stonemason specialists still seemed “to have some difficulty in accessing some graveyards, but at others have no problem”.

At a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, a clear impression was given that works could proceed. Families had previously been blocked from erecting headstones due to Level 5 restrictions.

This changed last week when director of services Padraig O’Gorman said that on compassionate grounds the council would facilitate as much as possible families who are marking first anniversaries of their loved ones in March.

Mr O’Gorman said the council would seek to ensure safety practices were in place.

“We will facilitate them as much as we can, given the impact on families concerned,” he added. “We will deal with it in the month of March on a case-by-case basis.”

Cllr Dalton said the impression had been given to all families that monumental workers could go back to work.

“We cannot turn around and say you can’t do the work,” she said. “I think it’s grossly unfair and insensitive.”

Cathaoirleach cllr Tom O’Neill backed up cllr Dalton “100%” in her assessment.

Cllr Fergal Browne said he did not wish to get into a row, but it was his understanding that the stonemasons could work away. “It’s outdoors; it’s work that needs to be done. It’s embarrassing that there has been another u-turn,” he said.

Cllr John Cassin stated: “What may not seem important to one person is very important to another person to get something done to a grave.”

Cllr John McDonald said he had been contacted by an irate monumental worker, who had been unable to get access to a Carlow cemetery. This worker, said the councillor, had no problem gaining access to cemeteries in Kilkenny and counties west of the Shannon.

Mr O’Gorman said some of the works had to have an “element of supervision” by the council.

“We are not able to, in current restrictions,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman added that the council would also monitor any further clarity at national level about the issue.

Amid protests, Mr O’Gorman said he would review the matter again, but said local authorities in adjoining counties were not allowing monumental workers in.

“Wicklow are not allowing it; my understanding is Kildare are also not allowing it.”