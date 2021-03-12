Chamber raises funds for St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen

By Elizabeth Lee

THE County Carlow Chamber of Commerce was pleased to present St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen with €1,845, which was raised by members through a series of events hosted towards the end of last year.

Over the past number of years, the chamber has hosted ‘Chamber Members for Charity’, a series of events in support of its nominated charity partner for the year.

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, its chosen charity partner for 2020, first opened in 2015, serving food three days a week to those who needed it most in the community. The kitchen now operates five days a week – Monday to Friday – from 12.30pm until 2.30pm. Currently, upwards of 70 meals are provided daily, and even though the kitchen is run predominantly by volunteers, more than 16,500 delicious meals are provided annually. During the pandemic, the team at St Clare’s continues to support many in the community, with meals being delivered to people’s homes.

The chamber’s series of events in aid of St Clare’s Kitchen included several training programmes. The programme of events was supported by Carlow County Council and the Carlow Local Enterprise Office, with the funds for participation all going to Chamber Members for Charity.

“The last 12 months have been challenging for businesses and communities everywhere, however our support of local charities like St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen who are there for the members of our community is vital,” President of the County Carlow Chamber Colin Duggan said. “The Chamber Members for Charity series has worked to highlight and support a number of local charities over the last few years, and we are delighted to continue this especially when this support is most needed.”