Covid-19: How many cases in your local area?

James Cox

Five local electoral areas have a 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate which is more than two-and-a-half times the national average, as the latest LEA data was revealed.

Longford has the highest rate at 567.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that Limerick City East has the next highest rate at 450 — which is also the highest for an urban area.

The area in Dublin with the highest infection rate is Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart at 448, while Tullamore in Offaly also has an incidence per 100,000 people of more than 400.

On the other end of the scale, two areas have an incidence rate of less than five in Lismore in county Waterford, and Macroom in Cork.

When these figures were recorded on Monday, the national rate was just over 161 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, public health experts have warned that more people travelling and going back to their workplaces could increase coronavirus infection levels in coming weeks.

Progress in reducing infection rates has stalled while the country remains at Level 5 restrictions.

About 60 per cent of people are going to work compared with a quarter during the first lockdown.

Another 10 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, Nphet has said, as it called for a few more months of effort.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Now is not the moment to take the foot off the brake.”

A further 592 cases were confirmed yesterday.