Death notices and funeral arrangements

Rose SCULLY (née Kemple)

8 Burrindale, Pollerton, Carlow / Moylough, Galway

died March 11th 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Retired SRN, Crumlin Children’s Hospital. Predeceased by her parents John and Peggy Kemple and her sister Margaret Dunleavy. Dearly beloved wife of Des. Rose will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, brothers Dominic (Moylough), Tony (Moydow), Fintan (Carnew), sisters Mary Farrell (Bailieborough), Anne Scully (Boston), Noreen Donnellan (Moylough), Bríd Kemple (Dublin), Bernie Kemple-Lynch (Boyle), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Sunday, (March 14th), at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:

www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

If you would like to show your support to Des and the Kemple family you are welcome to line the route as Rose departs from her home on Sunday morning at 11.40am approximately on her final journey to her parish church. Please adhere to the government guidelines in relation to social distancing at all times.

Michael Shiels

3 Doonane Road, Crettyard, Carlow.

Peacefully, at home on 11 March, 2021, Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie, daughters Catherine, Maryellen, Rosemarie and sons Patrick and John, daughters-in-law Sally and Claire, sons-in-law David and Kevin, grandchildren and great-grandchild, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Michael with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday (13th March) at 12 noon in Saint Abban’s Church, Doonane, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery (maximum of 10 people permitted in the church and cemetery).

Please use the online condolence book below if you wish to offer your sympathies. Michael’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.