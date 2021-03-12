€24,000 donated to the Lions Club food appeal

Friday, March 12, 2021

Shane Kenneally President of Carlow Lions Club presents the proceeds from the Christmas Food Appeal of 24,000 to Tom McDonald Carlow Area President of the Society of St Vincent de Paul. Also included are Gerry OMalley and John Hovenden of SVP and Bob Jeffers and John ODonovan of Carlow Lions Club

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Lions Club and the Society of St Vincent de Paul were overwhelmed with people’s generosity to their very successful Christmas Food Appeal.

The prevalence of Covid-19 meant that Lions Club members couldn’t collect food donations like they did for every other food appeal. The whole charity drive could have been completely scuppered, but instead, the public dug deep into their pockets and an amazing €24,000 was raised.

This enabled the Lions club to donate scores of food vouchers instead of the usual hampers to those who were in need.

The vouchers proved to be much more popular than the hampers with the recipients as they were able to choose the type of food that they wanted rather than what we were giving them in a hamper,” said John O’Donovan from Carlow Lions Club. “Fundraising for vouchers was a first for us and the response we got was amazing.”

Members of both the Carlow Lions Club and St Vincent de Paul would like to thank sincerely all who contributed to the cause.

