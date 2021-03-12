Intrepid duo’s mammoth challenge will raise vital funds for African charity

By Charlie Keegan

TWO members of the Carlow-based UgaIrish charity are currently engaging in a unique fundraising project for the organisation by participating in a virtual challenge titled ‘To Uganda and Back’.

UgaIrish was founded in 2006 by Siobhán and the late Austin Kinsella from Cloydagh, Carlow and continues to provide infrastructural, educational, agricultural, health and economic support for the impoverished fishing community of Baala, Uganda on the shores of Lake Victoria.

In common with society worldwide, the Carlow charity has endured the most trying year in living memory through the scourge that is the Covid-19 pandemic. So in order to raise funds for UgaIrish, Martin Minchin, a native of Coolnacuppogue, Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow – now living in England – and his colleague Niels Jeuken from The Netherlands, have undertaken the viirtual challenge.

Assisted by a willing bunch of participants, the two men are travelling virtually from Carlow to Uganda and back. The total distance is a massive 22,804 kilometres.

Martin and Niels have already crossed the 5,000 kilometre mark through running, walking, cycling, surfing and swimming – engaging everything except an engine.

Their ambition is to raise awareness and funding for UgaIrish. It is a hugely commendable fundraiser at a time when the organisation’s traditional means of raising finance is disrupted.

Martin, a member of a well-known and popular Ballinkillen farming family, and Niels, along with all the participants, would greatly appreciate public support and are inviting people to join the Strava Club, whereby individuals can send a message to Martin on 0044 7711199961 and he will add that person’s name to the club’s membership. Alternatively, people can gather their weekly kilometres and text or email Martin at [email protected].

All kilometres are greatly welcome – it’s a very long journey!

Equally, if people wish to make a small donation to support the challenge and keep everyone motivated, it would also be very much appreciated. Contributions can be made online by using the link https://tinyurl/78tntbx6

The UgaIrish charity initially started off in 2006 by helping to set up a farm school in Kamuzinda Children’s Village so the students could learn sustainability and self-sufficiency.

In 2013, volunteers from the charity first visited Baale and saw the needs of the 100 or so people living there. Today, this community has expanded to over 600 people and the numbers are growing. UgaIrish volunteers have been travelling to Baale on an annual basis, spending a number of weeks working on various aspects of the project.

In an update of the current state of affairs for UgaIrish, Siobhán Kinsella states that, despite the challenges of the past years, it is great to be able to report that things continue to progress across a number of fronts in Baale. The UgaIrish project is led by a local Ugandan man named Apollo Saku, who is the project director and co-ordinator for UgaIrish in the Baale community.

In an letter to the UgaIrish volunteers, Siobhán states: ‘Thanks to everyone’s ongoing support, the community has really come together over the past 12 months, and while the primary responsibility was to keep everyone safe, projects in areas like child sponsorship, education, agriculture, health, water and sanitation continue to flourish.

She says: ‘We have been blessed that our monthly outgoings have been matched by our income, allowing Apollo to maintain his work in the community. People continue to support in many different ways, for which the organisation is very thankful.

‘As this year’s fundraising efforts still look uncertain, it is a great boon to UgaIrish that Martin and Neils decided to do something different – and hugely ambitious – as a fundraiser.’

The March 2021 UgaIrish newsletter provided by Apollo Saku, in an update on the project, notes that ‘after a terrible time for the Baale children, they are all now back in school’. There is an expression of congratulations ‘for our Irish friends who have generously donated towards school fees, school porridge and scholastic supplies to these vulnerable children. You are making an economic difference to the lives of these children, who all come from such very poor backgrounds’.

The newsletter states that the project’s agriculture extension worker named Betty trains the Baale women and modern farming techniques enable them to achieve food security in the fishing village.

The newsletter further discloses that, in conjunction with the Baale community leaders’ men’s group, more than 50 food packages of rice, maize, flour, salt, beans, soap, matches and oil has been delivered to the village poor.

In terms of healthcare outreach, a doctor and nurse conduct routine visits to Baale for basic health check-ups and treatment. These professionals have been engaged in the struggle to curb and treat malaria among the Baale people, who are are living hand to mouth every day on their small, subsistence gardening.

UgaIrish sent volunteers from its Carlow base to Uganda every year from 2006 to 2019 – Siobhán Kinsella has made all 14 trips. The Covid-19 crisis has halted these trips for 2020 and 2021.

Martin Minchin and Niels Jeuken have to the commended for their unique virtual challenge and the UgaIrish charity is very much worthy of the people’s support, as it aims to improve the lifestyle of this greatly disadvantaged African community.