Mixed views on scrambler bikes ‘disturbing the peace’ in Carlow town

SCRAMBLER bikes have been “disturbing the peace” for many residents in the Tullow Road area.

In recent weeks, the sound of bikes in the afternoon being driven in the field adjacent to John Sweeney Park and more recently on the road beside the Éire Óg GAA Club have caused stress levels to rise for locals.

One woman who lives in Willow Park told The Nationalist that it had been a problem on and off for more than a year-and-a-half but had resumed once again.

“Since last summer it’s been a problem. It can go on for two or three hours in the afternoon and then again in the evening time. During the summer, it could go on until 9.30pm at night. I often wondered how did parents with young children cope with the noise of it,” said the woman, who did not wish to be named.

She added: “The doors are closed … the windows would be closed and you could still hear it. It is distracting and you can feel the stress levels rise. Last summer, if you wanted to sit in the garden for an hour or two, the noise would be intolerable.”

The matter was raised at a recent meeting Carlow Municipal District and social media commentary revealed that it was a divisive issue. Many people believe that the bikes are doing no harm, asking where these young people should go.

One Tullow Road resident said on Facebook that he ‘was not one bit tormented by it’.

‘It’s better the field being used by lads on scramblers rather than the waste ground it has been left in by the council over the past ten to 15 years.’

Another man posted: ‘I suppose you’d rather they stay in and read a book or play video games, though. How dare they enjoy themselves.’

Responding to this line, the Willow Park resident said: “Age and demographics come into it. When I was younger, I might not have cared what some old biddy up the road thought. It depends on your perspective. Of course, young people have to have something to do, but in terms of disturbing people’s peace and noise pollution, is that acceptable? I don’t know.”