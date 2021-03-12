Skeletal remains discovered in Drogheda

Friday, March 12, 2021

Partial human skeletal remains have been discovered during a search in Drogheda.

The search at Rathmullen Park relates to an investigation into the murder of a juvenile in January 2020.

The remains have been removed from the scene and have been taken to the Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall, where a postmortem will take place.

The identity of the remains is not known at this time, with DNA analysis to take place.

In a statement, gardaí said the search area remains sealed off and searches are ongoing.

