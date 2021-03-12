Spate of van burglaries

Friday, March 12, 2021

Carlow Garda Station

 

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Bagenalstown are investigating a series of thefts from vans in the area last Wednesday. Two of the thefts occurred in Ashfield, while a third took place in Gleann na Bearú. All three incidents occurred between 10pm and midnight. Power tools were taken from all three vehicles.

Tools worth €2,500 were also stolen from two vans which were parked at a commercial premises on the Kilkenny Road in Carlow.

If you are offered any tools for sale and have suspicions about their origins, or if you have any information about the above thefts, contact Carlow gardaí on 059 9136620.

