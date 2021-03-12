Two arrested as gardaí seize €70k worth of cocaine in Westmeath

  • Home >
Friday, March 12, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí arrested two men and seized 1kg of cocaine, worth €70,000, in Westmeath last night.

Gardaí from the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by local units and the Armed Support Unit carried out a search of a house in the Monksland area of Athlone.

This search was carried out as part of an ongoing intelligence lead operation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the area.

Approximately 1kg of cocaine (pending analysis) worth €70,000 was discovered and seized.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were both arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Athlone Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

