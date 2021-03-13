Covid-19: 16 deaths and 543 cases in the Republic

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 16 deaths and 543 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

Three of the deaths occurred in March, 12 in February and one in January. The median age of those who died was 88 years old, and the age range was 59 to 96 years old.

Of the cases notified on Saturday, 73 per cent are under 45 years of age.

There are 235 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath and 28 in Galway. The remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The figures come as political and public health leaders have warned that a sustained rise in case numbers would endanger plans to reopen construction and other parts of society on April 5th.

There is some concern over rising virus cases, with recent gains at peril following three days where total new cases were about or above 600.

On Friday night, a further 646 cases and 10 deaths were reported.

Prof Philip Nolan, a senior member of Nphet, told The Irish Times that the country was at a “particular juncture” and that a rise in case numbers could lead to fundamental changes to its reopening plan.

Easing restrictions “all depends on the numbers over the next few weeks”, sources said.

Travel

Separately on Saturday, public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally said there is still “plenty of virus circulating” and that “an amazing amount of travel” is happening.

It comes as the Government has stopped collecting data on whether people are travelling into the State for an essential reason since early February, including seeking such information from those travelling from high-risk countries.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has continued to fall to 340, according to the latest figures from the health service.

More than 400,000 people in the Republic have now had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.