Covid vaccine: More than 400,000 people in Ireland have received first dose

Tomas Doherty

More than 400,000 people in the Republic have now had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The latest figures from the HSE show 409,662 people have received a first dose, while 160,729 have had a second.

More than 117,000 people aged over 70 (Cohort 3 in the vaccine priority list) have received their first dose.

The update comes amid continuing problems with supply and delivery of vaccines into the country.

AstraZeneca cut its supply forecast of vaccines to the European Union in the first quarter to about 30 million doses, just one-third of its contractual obligations, and a 25 per cent drop from pledges made last month.

The resulting shortfall for Ireland will be in the region of 45,000 doses.

Deliveries of vaccines for the over-80s are to be reduced again next week due to shipments from Moderna also being smaller than anticipated.

For the second week in a row, a 15 per cent across-the-board cut in doses delivered to GPs is being applied.

The Government says 95 per cent of available vaccines are being administered within seven days of arrival in the country.

US vaccines

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has been called on to seek additional vaccines from the US when he speaks to president Joe Biden next week.

Micheál Martin is to hold a virtual meeting with the president next week to mark the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

It comes as news emerged that the US is sitting on upwards of 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which cannot be used there as they are still awaiting the results of clinical trials.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has written to both the Taoiseach and president Biden urging them to consider the issue.

He said: “These vaccines all have a limited shelf life, and with the FDA having not authorised AstraZeneca’s use in the US, they need to be used somewhere and soon.

“This is an opportunity that cannot be missed or ignored. It’s too important not to at least try.

“The Irish Government shouldn’t be shy about asking one of our oldest allies and a US president who is incredibly proud of his Irish heritage that when a decision is made to share them with the world, that Ireland is top of the list.

“Just one million doses would be transformative for the vaccine programme in Ireland, and it needs to be on the agenda next week.”

The New York Times reported on Friday that 30 million vaccine doses are currently bottled at AstraZeneca’s facility in West Chester, Ohio.

Tens of millions more are ready to be bottled into vials at a factory in Baltimore, Maryland.

However, the paper reports that the White House has not yet decided what to do with the doses, with officials split on whether to send them abroad or keep them in the US.

Writing to Mr Biden, Mr Kelleher said: “There is a global need to vaccinate people everywhere as quickly as possible.

“While I respect your right to protect the wellbeing of your citizens above others, I believe the United States, with its massive industrial capacity, can afford to share a proportion of these stockpiled vaccines with other countries such as Ireland.

“I would urge you to consider any request from An Taoiseach, or indeed the European Union, to relax the export bans currently in operation in the United States and allow us to make use of these precious vaccines.” – Additional reporting: PA