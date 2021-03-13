Eddie lived young, laughed often and cherished the simple life

The late Eddie Kinsella

By Charlie Keegan

BAGENALSTOWN lost one of its leading citizens with the death on Monday 22 February at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of Edward (Eddie) Kinsella, Kilcarrig and formerly of Bachelors Walk, Bagenalstown.

Eddie, who was aged 94, passed away peacefully following a brief illness, having been hospitalised for seven weeks.

Eddie’s funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday 24 February in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Bagenalstown.

In a wonderfully crafted eulogy to her dad by Eddie’s youngest daughter Micheline Kinsella, the life and times of this outstanding community man were fully conveyed. Micheline’s tribute to her dad was transmitted by webcam from Ottawa, Canada, where she resides.

Micheline said that her father’s death poignantly marked the end of a generation, being the last to join his siblings – sisters Maureen, Kay, Phil, Bernie and brothers Tom and Pat.

In ‘gathering’ online to mourn his loss, she said his family and friends were also celebrating an exemplary life, the life of a gentleman, a man who was always good-humoured, who had a smile and jovial word for all he encountered.

He was the only man she ever knew to wear a tie while operating a tractor lawnmower. “His simple outlook on life, his manner and way with people, taught me many lessons” she said.

Micheline said that 94 might seem old, but her dad “had an eternally youthful soul”. Quoting George Bernard Shaw, she said: ‘We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.’

“Dad never stopped playing. He often reminisced about childhood games up ‘The Rocks’ in Bagenalstown.”

When she was small, Micheline and her dad spent a lot of time together in his printing workshop before her mother Anne, a teacher in St Brigid’s Boys School in Bagenalstown, came home.

“His company was captivating. Eddie Kinsella could find humour in any situation and was known to cry laughing, often at his own jokes.” He believed a smile and a friendly interaction had the ability to make someone’s day.

Eddie belonged to one of the locality’s old families. Before moving to Kilcarrig more than 35 years ago, the original Kinsella home was in Bachelors Walk opposite the canal and River Barrow.

Educated by the De La Salle Brothers at primary and secondary school, Eddie served his country at the end of the World War II alongside his brother Pat with the Signals Division of the Irish defence forces at Collins Barracks, Cork.

After the ‘Emergency’, he took up employment initially with Good’s Hardware of Carlow and then with AH Masser, based out of the Cork office, as a service engineer installing and servicing a range of domestic and commercial equipment. His territory spanned the south of the country but occasionally complex jobs brought him to places all over the island.

“My father loved Bagenalstown and was enormously dedicated to the service of his community and his country. For many years, dad was a member of BIG (Bagenalstown Improvement Group). This dedicated and proud group of individuals worked tirelessly to grow local pride and enhance the town environment.”

“For years, dad volunteered in stage lighting for amateur theatre and musical productions. Also, his printing business connected him with GAA clubs, community groups and parish initiatives, among others in the area. Proud of his community, he contributed his time over many years to supporting the local community magazine Contact, which published local stories, history and other features.”

Eddie was a noted local historian and gave talks on his native town to various groups over the years. He was also enthusiastic about Bagenalstown’s twinning with Pont-Péan, France and travelled on a few occasions as part of visiting groups from Bagenalstown to the Brittany town.

Micheline went on to refer to her father’s concern for the safety of others through his involvement in the conception and construction of Bagenalstown Swimming Pool. In Ireland of the 1940s and 1950s, very few people could swim. The stretch of the River Barrow that flows through Bagenalstown is beautiful but fast-flowing and dangerous.

“Because my father was an avid swimmer who lived close by, he was occasionally called on to perform water rescues. Haunted by too many drownings, my father and his friends thought prevention was the answer. In building a swimming pool and teaching children to swim, they believed drownings would diminish.

“When Bagenalstown Swimming Club’s pool opened to the public, it was one of the first club-owned pools in Ireland. For more than half-a-century, the pool has taught generations to swim, doubtlessly saving countless lives. The pool has become an engine of community involvement.

“My father never took ownership or credit for the pool’s inception or completion. It is a legacy he shared with his collaborators and with every man, woman and child in Bagenalstown, who continue to carry the torch.”

Summing up, Micheline concluded that her father was “a man of unwavering integrity who did not bend in strong winds. He lived young. He laughed often. He cherished the simple life. He served the community. He cared for the safety of others. He loved his family and friends”.

As well as her eulogy, Micheline, a violinist, also played the instrument, relayed on a big screen to everyone in the church and to the webcast viewers.

On 3 August 1968, Eddie married Anne Dowling from Camross, Co Laois in St Fergal’s Church, Camross. The newlyweds honeymooned in Dubrovnik, then part of Yugoslavia. They returned to the beautiful city on the Adriatic to mark their golden wedding anniversary in August 2018 – Dubrovnik is nowadays in Croatia.

Eddie’s funeral Mass was celebrated on 24 February in St Andrew’s Parish Church – where he worshipped all his life – by Fr Martin Delaney, PP, Rathdowney. Fr Martin is a cousin of Eddie’s wife Anne.

Readings at Mass were by Marita Kinsella (daughter), while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Sr Francesca Power from the Brigidine Sisters in Tullow, a niece of Eddie’s. From Surrey in England, Eddie’s daughter Edwina also contributed to the Mass, singing the psalm as Gaeilge. His son Tom offered thanks on the family’s behalf to those involved in Eddie’s care in his brief illness and those who supported the family.

Following Mass, Eddie was laid to rest in the Cemetery of the Assumption, close to his Kilcarrig home, with Fr Delaney reciting the final prayers at the graveside, assisted by Fr Willie Purcell, PP, Clara, Co Kilkenny.

Eddie had undertaken the lighting arrangements for many staged productions which Fr Purcell directed across the region, including Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, among others.

Eddie is survived by his wife Anne, son Thomas (Galway), daughters Marita (Baldoyle, Co Dublin), Edwina (Haslemere, Surrey, England) and Micheline (Ottawa, Canada), granddaughter Lua Reader, sons-in-law Paul O’Toole and Paul Reader, extended family, kind neighbours and his many friends in Bagenalstown and beyond.

Eddie was predeceased by his sisters Maureen Killeen (Portlaoise), Kathleen Power (Newtown, Bagenalstown), Phil Scanlan (Sutton, Co Dublin) and Bernie Walsh (Valentia island, Co Kerry) and by brothers Tom, who died as a young adult while a student in St Mary’s College, Knockbeg, and Pat (Downpatrick and Ballybunion, Co Kerry).