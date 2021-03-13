Family meant everything to Cork native Bina O’Sullivan

The late Bina O’Sullivan

By Charlie Keegan

ABINA (Bina) O’Sullivan, whose death occurred on Friday 29 January at her home in Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow, was the former Bina Vaughan, Renaniree, Macroom, Co Cork.

She was the eldest daughter of the late Michael and Mary Vaughan. Bina had two sisters and two brothers. The Vaughans are a well-known farming family in the area.

At a relatively young age Bina left West Cork and went to work in the Department of Justice in Dublin, where she spent the next five years and made some wonderful friends along the way. She then moved to Cork city, where she worked in the courthouse for the remainder of her working life.

In the late 1970s she met her husband-to-be Michael from Carlow at the Rose of Tralee Festival. She settled in Carlow and lived in Oakley Park on the Tullow Road.

At that time there was a very strong Cork Association in Carlow with some close neighbours in Oakley Park involved. She was very involved in that organisation and enjoyed many of the association’s events. There is a picture of Bina holding the Sam Maguire cup at a function in 1990, a year in which the Rebels became the first and only county to complete the hurling/football All-Ireland senior double. To get her hands on ‘Sam’ was a great source of pride for Bina, given her strong Cork roots.

In her younger years, Bina and family holidayed all over the country in their caravan. Those holidays hold wonderful memories of trips to Tramore, Castlegregory, Dingle, Spanish Point, Salthill and other locations. Also, the trips back down to Bina’s homeplace in Renaniree were very special, where her brother Charles still lives. Those were simple times, but Bina really loved them.

Over more recent years there were trips with husband Michael to the Willie Clancy Music Week in Milltown Malbay and Lisdoonvarna in September, where she looked forward to meeting up with her sisters Maura and Kathleen and brother Martin. Another favourite destination was the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney for concerts and the Showband Shows, which were greatly enjoyed.

Bina was waked in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, her funeral Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. The celebrants were Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland and Fr Tom O’Leary, Bina’s cousin. Fr Tom and Fr Tim had both visited Bina before her passing.

The readings at Mass and Prayers of the Faithful were read by Bina’s daughter-in-law Tara, granddaughter Eva and grandson Mark, while the singing of hymns was by Julie Kavanagh.

Current health restrictions meant that only next of kin could attend the Mass for Bina.

In his homily at the funeral Mass, Fr Tim spoke about her great faith, her love of her family, husband, son, daughter-in-law and in particular her adored grandchildren Eva, Mark and Roisin, with whom she had a very special relationship.

Also at the funeral Mass, Bina’s son Neil spoke of his mother’s very caring nature, deep loyalty and, even though she was a very quiet person, she loved company, particularly spending time with her grandchildren. His wife Tara was a great source of help to Bina during her final few months. Neil praised all the medical staff who were so good to Bina, in particular Michael’s nieces Ann and Tracey Woods, Durrow and Angeline Wall, Carlow for their wonderful help.

Bina will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and neighbour. The cortège passed the O’Sullivan home in Oakley Park on the way to the church and neighbours and friends came out to say a final farewell.

Following the funeral Mass, Bina was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery in Carlow, with Fr Tim reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Bina will be deeply missed by her husband Michael, son Neil, daughter-in-law Tara and grandchildren Eva, Mark and Roisin, sisters Maura in Ennis Co Clare, Kathleen in Enniskeane, Co Cork, brothers Charles in Renaniree, Co Cork, Martin, Limerick city, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours – particularly Hugh and Ann Dolan – and a wide circle of friends.