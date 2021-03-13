Man arrested over Mayo hit-and-run

Saturday, March 13, 2021

A man in his late 30s has been arrested in relation to a hit-and-run in Co Mayo earlier this week which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The collision, which involved a male pedestrian in his 40s and a vehicle, occurred at 11.50pm on Wednesday in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar.

The man was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Gardaí said on Saturday that a man aged in his late 30s was arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Castlebar Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Funeral of George Nkencho takes place in Dublin

Saturday, 13/03/21 - 1:14pm

Covid vaccine: More than 400,000 vaccinated in Ireland amid supply issues

Saturday, 13/03/21 - 11:09am

Simon Coveney says UK guilty of ‘perverse nationalism’

Saturday, 13/03/21 - 9:28am