One more person dies with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

By Michael McHugh, PA

One more person has died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 146 people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday.

On Friday, Boris Johnson toured a mass vaccination centre at a leisure centre in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, as part of his one-day visit to the region.

Northern Ireland’s vaccination effort is outstripping expectations.

Those aged 60 and over are receiving the jab, as well as people with underlying health conditions who are vulnerable.

The UK government has agreed to deploy 100 members of the military to Northern Ireland to support the “accelerated rollout” of Covid-19 vaccines.

Medically-trained members of the armed forces have been sent to support health service staff.

The request for military support was made by Stormont’s Department of Health and granted by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.