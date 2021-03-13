Uplifting album of original songs chronicles life during Covid

By Suzanne Pender

AN ALBUM will be released tomorrow, St Patrick’s Day, that shines a little light in the darkness – a musical testament to what ordinary people can achieve when faced with the most difficult and tragic circumstances.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans is the result of a simple challenge set by The Backline, a Facebook forum where musicians and artists are encouraged to perform, share creative ideas and collaborate on projects.

The album consists of 16 original Irish songs that speak of each artist’s experience of the Covid-19 pandemic … the highs and lows, hopes and fears, triumphs and disasters.

“Collectively they represent something greater than any one of us: hope,” says Justin Kelly, who formed The Backline last year.

“Toing and froing between artist, producer and recording engineer, the songs have become part of all who have been involved in the process. What started out as a challenge soon became a project, but ended up being a shared journey,” he adds. Recorded remotely by the incredible forces of nature Dave Ayers of Studio 51, Gavin McCormack, Studio Seven, Darragh O’Connor of Youngblood Music, and Gary and Ryan O’Neill of Carlow Recording Studios and mastered by award-winning producer Brian Sheil of Brytestar, these 16 songs themselves have been on a journey.

“These guys put in endless hours and went way above and beyond to ensure all the songs got recorded. This was particularly difficult under current lockdown restrictions,” said Justin.

“Local musician Padraig Whelan was also involved in the recordings, supplying piano accompaniment on some of the tracks, while Walter and Shane Hennessy were instrumental in making sure the album got to the relevant download sites,” he added.

“The songs have not only been influenced by some of the great Irish artists, but have also been influenced by the desire to create something special that unifies us as a people … that atmosphere that only we Irish can create, that spellbinding magic, that unique innate tribal connection we have … our army, our clan, our Celtic blood,” says Justin.

The 16 artists featured on the album hail from across the country and, indeed, some from even further afield. Veronica Vincenzi is from Italy and Ray Weaver lives in Denmark but was born in the USA.

“That is what Shamrocks and Shenanigans is about: making connections, supporting one another, encouraging the underdog and creating magic,” said Justin.

Greg Mynhardt of Hedgehog Productions is currently working with The Backline on a documentary due to be released on 25 May, the anniversary of the 1798 Battle of Carlow, for which the 16 songs will provide the soundtrack.

Visual artist Mary Hunt provided the artwork for the album, while The Backline would also like to thank cllrs Ken Murnane, Adrienne Wallace, Fintan Phelan, Andrea Dalton and Fergal Browne as well as deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who all supported the project, and Carlow arts officer Sinead Dowling, who has also been “a huge support and positive force in helping us deliver the album”.

Shamrocks & Shenanigans* will be available to download from iTunes, Spotify and all music platforms from 17 March, St Patrick’s Day.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans track list

Stone in Your Shoe, by Paul McManus

You’ll Never Wander More, Carmel Day

Tourist Town, David O’Reilly

The Letter, Shane Sullivan

Lost at Sea, Aine Parkes

Celtic Blood, Aaron Smith

Song of the Curlew, Nuala Kelly

The Ballad of Dan Quigley, Tomas Jackman

Emerald, Veronica Vincenzi

Demons Aglow, Justin & Cian Kelly

An Irish Girl/Long John’s Reel, Ray Weaver

The Call of Ireland, Woody Kane

Put the Kettle on (Mammy), James Brady

Ar Shiuil Leis na Sioga, Sylvia Knox

A Good Seat in Heaven, Paschel Walsh

Cinn Mhara, Dave Woods