Burglary in Tullow

By Elizabeth Lee

A HOMEOWNER in Kill, Tullow returned home to find her front door had been forced open. The incident occurred sometime between 10am and 11pm on Thursday 11 March. The house was ransacked and a silver necklace was taken. Anyone with information should contact the gardaí in Tullow.

Their colleagues in Bagenalstown are investigating an incident where a van was broken into. The incident occurred in Pairc Mhuire on Wednesday between 6pm and midnight.

Contact the gardaí in Bagenalstown with any information.