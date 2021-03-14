Death notices and funeral arrangements

John Browne

Clooneen, Nurney, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully on 13 March 2021 at his home in the company of Phil, Sean and Edward in whose memory he will forever remain. He is fondly remembered by Andrea & Laura, the Browne & Donohue families, many friends and kind neighbours.

May John’s Gentle Soul & Kind Heart Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. John’s funeral mass can be viewed by using the following link

https://youtu.be/qLfZIBqHRfk

June Lawler (née McHugh)

“Fáilte”, Ballinacarrig, Carlow

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, pre-deceased by her husband Michael and daughter Michelle; deeply regretted and remembered with love by her daughter Catherine, sons Tom and John, sisters Maeve and Phyllis, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, adored grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May June Rest In Peace.

June’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Tuesday at 10.30a.m. on her journey to St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland for a private family Funeral Mass at 11.00a.m. (max. 10 people in church) followed by private cremation. Should neighbours and friends wish to line the route from McArlde’s Cross to St. Joseph’s Church, they may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to the current restrictions are invited to leave your message for the family in the Condolence Section below. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

House strictly private, please.

No flowers by request.

Donations, if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/donations/

June’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00a.m and may be be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iE-R4oXRIk

James Brogan

40 Riverside Carlow, Carlow Town, Carlow / Finglas, Dublin

Formerly of Ratoath Avenue, Finglas, Dublin. Predeceased by his loving wife Noeleen his sons Gerry and Damien. Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters Aileen, Noeleen, Evelyn, Jason, Ciara, and Jamie. His brother Tommy sisters Lilly and Patty, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son in law relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Sunday from 4 p.m.until 8 p.m. A private funeral Mass will take place at 11.15 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow on Monday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

House private please.

James funeral Mass will be live streamed at 11.15 on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/carlowcathedral.

People are welcome to line the route to the church whilst adhering to social distancing. Covid restrictions and numbers apply at church and cemetery.