For quick-witted Breda family meant everything

The late Breda Byrne

By Charlie Keegan

BREDA Byrne, Athy Road, Carlow, whose death occurred on Thursday 28 January, was the former Breda McCullagh from Acore, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny. She passed away peacefully just four days short of her 90th birthday. Breda was daughter of the late George and Helena McCullagh, Acore and widow of Thomas M Byrne, auctioneer.

Breda’s son Tom, in a eulogy during her funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Saturday 30 January, provided a full insight into the life of his mother, a unique woman.

As a young woman, Breda had a great interest in showjumping, as all the Byrne and McCullagh families had. “She was secretary of Carlow Show for many years. Horses were always a draw for her and she had her own race horse, Comeragh Hills, trained by her brother Michael McCullagh. She loved going racing when her horse was running.

In her earlier life, Breda had worked alongside her Uncle Neddy Broughan, who ran a hardware shop in Kennedy Street, Carlow, said Tom.

Breda later worked for a number of years in A Touch of Class Boutique, Dublin Street, where she indulged her love of style and fashion.

“But the career in which she excelled was as home-maker and mother to myself, Colette and Margaret. She was our constant at home, always there to help, to comfort, to advise,” said Tom.

She possessed a practical attitude to life and a down-to-earth manner that endeared her to young and old. There were no airs or graces and the small things made her happy.

Breda loved horse racing and rugby, attending matches on a regular basis; she even dabbled in stock-car racing back in the day, noted Tom. “I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t seen it for myself one day in Bagenalstown.” Breda also played Winning Streak on a regular basis, having the Byrne family convinced that one day she would make her way unto the Saturday night TV show.

Tom said that Breda was a straight talker who possessed a quick wit; she was always in the middle of everything and every gathering, and family meant the world to her. “She doted on her grandchildren and wasn’t shy about imparting her pearls of wisdom about life, relationships and the ways of the world to them. She was modern in her thinking and said it as it was.”

Breda had a strong faith and prayed for everybody. Padre Pio was her ‘silent man’ and he brought her through many a trial in life and she will have had him close at the end.

Tom’s eulogy to his mother concluded: “You lived to the fullest and are what we aspire to be, from your independent nature to your love for family. You have been our shining light, but unfortunately, no candle can burn forever, though we never forget the light it gives.”

Breda was beloved mother of Colette, Thomas and Margaret and devoted grandmother to Mark, Marie, Ava, Thomas, Evan, Bryan, Edward, Mia, Shane and great-grandmother to Molly.

She was cherished sister of her brothers Billy, Pascal and Michael McCullagh, being predeceased by her siblings Kevin, George, Jimmy, Maura, Angela, Christina and Bernie and loving mother-in-law to Michael, Anna and Raymond.

Following Mass, Breda was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow, the Mass having been restricted by public health regulations.