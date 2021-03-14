Gardaí assaulted during callout over Covid restrictions breach

Three members of An Garda Síochána were assaulted during a callout over a breach of Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday, with the incident resulting in three arrests.

Gardaí responded to a report of potential breaches at a rented domestic property in Milford, Co Donegal at around 12 midday.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said three officers were assaulted as they engaged with those present at the dwelling.

Two gardaí were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A third officer was treated at the scene for their injuries.

“Gardaí engaged with those present utilising the 4Es approach (engage, explain, encourage, enforce) in support of the public health regulations,” a Garda statement said.

Arrests

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested at the property and taken to Milford Garda station.

The men have since been charged and are due to appear before Letterkenny District Court on March 29th.

A third man, in his late teens, was arrested during the incident for public order offences. He has since been released without charge, pending consideration for the adult caution scheme.

A small quantity of cocaine was also seized during the incident.

A number of fines for breaches of public health regulations will be issued in due course and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.