Gardaí request postmortem after man found dead in Co Cork flat

Gardaí have requested a postmortem as a precautionary measure on the body of a man found in a flat in north Cork on Saturday.

Gardaí were alerted by relatives of the man, who was in his 60s and lived alone, after they found his body in his home on Bridge Street, Mallow, shortly before 6pm on Saturday evening.

The Irish Times reports that the man had not been seen for several days, had some injuries but there was no sign of forced entry or a struggle in the flat near the centre of Mallow.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene and the body was removed to Cork University Hospital late on Saturday evening for a postmortem which it is hoped will establish cause of death.

Gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by the findings of the postmortem.

They have also begun door-to-door enquiries and have begun harvesting CCTV footage from the Bridge Street area as they try to establish when the man was last seen alive.