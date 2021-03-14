John Boyne reports alleged abuse when Terenure College pupil to gardaí

Author John Boyne has reported alleged sexual abuse when he was a pupil at Terenure College to An Garda Síochána.

The Irish Times reports that Mr Boyne, the writer of the novel The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, confirmed he recently made a statement to gardaí in relation to the alleged abuse when he attended the Dublin school in the 1980s.

Mr Boyne alleged to gardaí that he was sexually abused by a former teacher during his time as a pupil.

Mr Boyne contacted gardaí following the sentencing of another former teacher in the south Dublin school, John McClean, who sexually abused 23 schoolboys between 1973 and 1990.

McClean (76), who was an English teacher and rugby coach at the school, was last month sentenced to eight years in prison.

Mr Boyne wrote about alleged sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of another teacher in the fee-paying school, in an article for The Irish Times following McClean’s imprisonment.