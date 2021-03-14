Much-loved Ms Murray retires from St Brigid’s NS, Clonegal

By Elizabeth Lee

AFTER four decades of devoting herself to educating little ones, Eithne Murray retired as a teacher recently from St Brigid’s NS, Clonegal.

Eithne dedicated herself to teaching and educating children for generations, and the beautiful Clonegal school was the lucky establishment to have her talents for years.

Originally from Lanesboro, Co Longford, Eithne taught in many school settings and, when younger, used her time off to travel and explore the world.

She was one of the first cohorts of the bachelor of education in Carysfort College, Dublin.

On graduating, her first stop was a village school in Ballyboughal, north county Dublin. While there, Eithne got the travel bug and she travelled to India, Peru and Pakistan as well as many European countries.

Following this she spent ten years in England. She worked in Luton in a Catholic school for seven years. There were many Irish citizens living in Luton at the time, including the children of people who had been in school with Ms Murray herself.

Later she taught in a large middle school in Leighton Buzzard. Eithne’s next career move took her to the picture postcard village of Aldbury, which featured in popular TV shows such as ***Morse*** and ***Midsomer Murders***.

On her return to Ireland she job shared while her children Brendan and Eoin were young.

She was happiest teaching in small schools, where there was a strong sense of community. She enjoyed getting to know parents and families in these particular settings. She particularly enjoyed her time in Clonegal. Special educational teaching was always of interest to Eithne and she was delighted to have had the opportunity of working in learning support for many years.

Outside of school she volunteered with Cuidiú as a parent supporter of newborn babies and their parents.

Now that she’s finally hung up the mortar board and chalk, she has time to enjoy her hobbies and spending time with husband Simon. No doubt, during this lockdown, she’ll particularly enjoy her favourite place, which is her reading chair, with a pile of books on one side and a plate of artisan cheese on the other!