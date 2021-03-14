Stripe to create 1,000 Irish jobs over next five years

Stripe is to create at least 1,000 new jobs in Ireland over the next five years.

The company founded by Irish entrepreneurs Patrick and John Collison is adding to its workforce due to a €42 million investment from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

The global payments tech company said it intends to hire a broad range of teams “to help grow and support its rapidly accelerating European user base, launch new global products, and lead many of the business’ global operations.”

“We’re investing a ton more in Europe this year, particularly in Ireland,” said John Collison, Stripe president.

“Ireland is now a leading tech capital of Europe, with great talent and companies emerging all the time, we’re keen to help cement that position”.

Economy boost

The company has raised €500 million at an €80 billion valuation in a new funding round with ISIF, managed by the NTMA, as one of the primary investors.

Other investors in the round include Allianz X, Axa, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company and Sequoia Capital.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Leo Varadkar said: “This is fantastic news on the jobs front and the start of a really welcome partnership between the Irish State and Stripe.

“Over 1,000 new jobs will be created over the next five years. These are really good, well-paid, professional jobs and will be a real boost to the economy.”

Stripe is an accelerator of global economic growth and a leader in sustainable finance

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, said: “This signals exciting new plans for Ireland, for job creation and for the future growth of so many more companies.

“Through the NTMA we are investing in a way that delivers a brighter economic future for our country, and that means brighter days ahead for our people.

“Stripe has been a huge success story in recent years, and continues to grow and develop. This investment is timely and significant.”

Stripe currently employs over 300 people at its international headquarters in Dublin, and over 3,000 people globally.

NTMA chief executive Conor O’Kelly said: “This is the start of a partnership with one of the most successful next generation companies in the world… Stripe is an accelerator of global economic growth and a leader in sustainable finance.”