Teenager dies and two in hospital after road crash in Co Mayo

A teenager has died and two others are injured after a road crash in Co Mayo on Saturday night.

The single vehicle collision took place at Corha on the Newport Road in Castlebar at approximately 11.50pm. All three occupants of the car were taken from the scene to Mayo General Hospital.

The driver of the car, a male in his teens, died on Sunday morning. One of the male passengers, also a teenager, remains in a serious condition at the hospital and another male passenger (20s), continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

The Castlebar to Newport road (R311) is currently closed for a forensic collision investigation. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 11.40pm and 12.00am to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.