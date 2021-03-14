When lockdown ends, ‘shop local’ needs to start

Mac’s Menswear

By Michael Godfrey

I NOTED with interest the news that Abercrombie and Fitch are closing their flagship store in Dublin. Once a Mecca for young shoppers, it has been closed since the implementation of Level 5 restrictions, like most other retail outlets. Its owners say it is one of 137 stores around the world to close, as they focus on developing their online business.

I drove around Carlow town the other day and I have to say I wondered how many retailers will bother to open again, or if they do, how long will they be able to stay in business?

Not alone have they taken a woeful knock to the chin financially, but online shopping has grown out of all proportions over the past 12 months.

Online shopping was a necessity for the past year – we couldn’t go anywhere – or when we could, it was only for a few weeks. But when you get into the habit of doing something, it is very difficult to revert to old ways.

They say that if you can kick the smoking habit for 21 days you are on your way to kicking it for good. Let’s hope that is not the case when it comes to shopping on the high street … if you can call it that anymore.

Personally, I like to go into a shop and see what I am buying but, more importantly, if it is an item of clothing, I want to be able to ‘try it on’. Then I get a sense of what the product is like.

Don’t get me wrong, I may be ‘big’ in many respects, but big into fashion is not one of them. However, we all need to wear clothes and at times they must be replaced; hence, the need to go shopping.

But what I really like about going into a shop is where the sales attendant knows what I like and, better still, knows what will suit me. I may have told you this before, but that’s where Mac’s Menswear on Tullow Street won all the accolades for me. I remember being away on holidays but was returning to go to a wedding. Not having any time to shop, I phoned Mac’s and, hey presto, the item was procured, altered and ready for collection on the day I arrived home. No amount of online shopping could do that.

I was listening to KCLR the other day and heard another local retailer, Seán Swan, advertising his latest offers. Here is a local businessman who has chosen not to listen to all the negativity about retailing and continues, over 50 years later, to adhere to the simple adage that customer service wins out.

And it is true. There is no shortage of special offers on all sorts of ‘white goods’ online, but whenever I’m buying an electrical item, there is no debate … Swans always wins over online shopping.

Before you think either Mac’s or Swans have offered me an inducement, I can safely say that it’s over a year since I bought anything in Mac’s – I know, Declan wouldn’t get rich on me – and it has been five months since I last walked into Swans, and that was to buy a microwave oven.

Our current focus of attention appears to be all about the vaccination programme and when this or that category expects to get the jab. While all that is welcome and a necessity to get us back to some sense of normality, we should not forget those who have taken the brunt of the blow during this pandemic. My point is that the likes of Mac’s Menswear, Swans and a whole lot more across the country deserve our support when the economy slowly starts to reopen.