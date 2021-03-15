CCTV footage captures theft of power tools

By Elizabeth Lee

A SPATE of break-ins targeting work vans in Bagenalstown and beyond led to some cyber-detection work as CCTV footage of one of the break-ins was shared on Facebook.

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating a series of thefts from vans last Wednesday. Two of the thefts occurred in Ashfield, while a third took place in Gleann na Bearú. All of the incidents occurred between 10pm and midnight, when power tools were taken from all three vehicles.

One of the injured parties had a security system on his house, so when the culprits brazenly broke into his van, which was parked outside his house, the whole incident was recorded very clearly. The film shows two men breaking into the back of the van and taking tools to their getaway car, which is believed to be a Volkswagen Passat Estate. The reaction on Facebook was immediate, with people sharing the footage, prompting another punter to share a very similar break-in that occurred in New Ross.

Another tradesman said that his van was burgled in Co Waterford the night before, while there were also sightings of the gang in Co Offaly.

Elsewhere last week, tools worth €2,500 were stolen from two vans that were parked at a commercial premises on the Kilkenny Road in Carlow.

If you are offered any tools for sale and have suspicions about their origins, contact the gardaí on 059 9136620.