Covid hospitalisations increase for second day running

The number of people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has increased for the second day in a row.

According to the HSE, there are now 360 patients with the virus in hospitals around the country, three more than was recorded on Sunday. However, this morning’s figure represents a 13 per cent decrease on last Monday.

Overnight, there were 86 confirmed cases of the virus being treated in intensive care.

According to the HSE’s Covid-19 daily operations update, published on Sunday evening, there are now seven hospitals without an available adult critical care bed.

Cork University Hospital (CUH), Beaumont, Kilkenny, Mercy, Naas, Sligo and St Vincent’s hospitals each have no critical care bed available, while University Hospital Limerick (UHL), Connolly, Letterkenny, the Mater, Mayo, Mullingar, Portlaoise and Tullamore hospitals each have one.

Open & Staffed

The report states that as of 6.30pm on Sunday evening, there were 297 adult critical care beds open and staffed, 263 of which were occupied.

Of the people receiving critical care who had tested positive for the virus, 57 were on ventilators, along with a further five suspected cases.

In the 24-hour period to 8am on Sunday, there had been no deaths recorded among confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 in the critical care setting.

St James’ Hospital in Dublin had the highest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in critical care, with 17, followed by the Mater (13), St Vincent’s and Beaumont (eight each), and CUH and UHL (five each).

Eight hospitals also reported no confirmed cases of the virus in critical care; Drogheda, Mayo, Naas, Navan, Portiuncula, University Hospital Kerry, and children’s hospitals CHI Crumlin and Temple St.