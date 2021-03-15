Family and work were the priorities that Gerry Nash brought to his life

The late Gerry Nash

By Charlie Keegan

THE communities of Graiguecullen, Carlow and Moneenroe were united in mourning the death of Gerry Nash, Maher Road, Graiguecullen on Sunday 7 February at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Gerry’s death was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Born on 20 December 1935 in Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Gerry spent all 44 years of his working life in the employment of Irish Sugar, Carlow. He joined the company as an apprentice fitter and worked in various positions within the engineering and projects department and had a long and distinguished career at the Carlow plant.

A man of quiet disposition, Gerry was a valued employee of Irish Sugar and enjoyed great respect with both his fellow workers and management alike.

As a Kilkenny man, Gerry had a great love of hurling. In his younger days he travelled to all the big matches involving the Cats, including a number of All-Ireland senior victories.

He shared in the victories of the black and amber, always looking to the future in defeat. A student of the game, he enjoyed Kilkenny club hurling just as much as the elite inter-county game. To Gerry, there was nothing to equal Kilkenny hurling for its skill and competitiveness.

He was also a keen gardener, taking great pride in the Nash garden in Maher Road, while also lending a helpful hand in the gardens of his children.

Gerry was married to the former May Brennan from Graiguecullen and they had three children – two girls and a boy. They were a very united couple and it was a great blow to Gerry when May passed away in February 1999, following a battle with cancer.

May was nursed in her final illness by the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. As a token of appreciation for that nursing care, Gerry subsequently fundraised extensively for the Irish Cancer Society (ICS).

A spiritual man, Gerry was a collector at Mass in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen and, more latterly, helped counting Mass collections at the church. Along with May, they had been on a number of trips to the shrines in Lourdes and Knock.

A dedicated family man, family and work were the priorities that Gerry brought to his life.

He had been a resident of Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow since November 2020, before being admitted to St Luke’s in the weeks before his passing.

Gerry’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin and Fr Tom Little, Askea on Tuesday 9 February. The Mass was restricted by the Covid-19 health regulations.

The readings, Prayers of the Faithful and bringing forward of the Offertory gifts was undertaken by family members. During Mass, Fr Dunphy paid a fitting tribute to the sterling qualities that Gerry Nash brought to his life. Fr Liam Lawton, CC, and Cathriona Kelly sang the hymns at Mass.

Gerry was laid to rest with wife May in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr John reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is survived by his children Martina Nash (Oakley Cresent, Graiguecullen), Mary-Clare Nash (Milford, Carlow) and John Nash (Kilcullen, Co Kildare), by his sister Helen Nash, a resident of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Gerry is also survived by his devoted grandchildren Méabh, Éabha and Saoirse, daughter-in-law Bríd, brothers-in-law John Brennan and Eamon Geoghegan, sister-in-law Marie Murray, by his aunt, nieces, relatives, friends and good neighbours.

May Gerry’s gentle soul rest in peace.