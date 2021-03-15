Happy snapper Marcin shortlisted for national photo competition

Marcin Kaczmarkiewicz beautiful photograph of a cygnet swan on the River Barrow

By Suzanne Pender

A HAPPY snapper from Carlow has today been named among the final 12 photographers chosen in the RTÉ/National Botanic Gardens of Ireland’s Eye on Nature wildlife photographic competition.

Local resident Marcin Kaczmarkiewicz beautifully captured a cygnet swan on the River Barrow in Bagenalstown to secure a place in the final.

All 12 finalists can be viewed now at www.rte.ie/eyeonnature

RTÉ’s Mooney Goes Wild and the Today show launched the competition in January this year to celebrate the flora and fauna of our island and it received an overwhelming response, with more than 7,000 entries.

The judging panel consists of Matthew Jebb from the National Botanic Gardens, Niall Hatch from BirdWatch Ireland and acclaimed wildlife photographer Sheena Jolley.

The ultimate winner will be announced on the Today show this St Patrick’s Day on RTÉ One from 1pm. Derek Mooney will present the photographer with the inaugural trophy and a prize of €1,000.

In the coming months, the exhibition will travel to other Office of Public Works sites across the country.

Derek Mooney said: ‘I knew that Irish people loved wildlife, but who would have thought that we were a nation of wildlife photographers, too? We received pictures from almost every county in Ireland. I’m touched by the response. For many, this competition was a way for them to express their relationship with nature. For others it was a reconnection and for some it was an awakening to the wonderful world of nature on our doorstep. There were in excess of 7,000 entries and it’s fair to say that almost every member of the animal kingdom living on, flying over or swimming around Ireland is represented.’