Ireland without James Ryan and Garry Ringrose for England clash

Kenneth Fox

Two of Ireland’s most important players James Ryan and Garry Ringrose will not be available for selection against England next weekend.

The Irish team will wrap up their Six Nations campaign at home in the Aviva Stadium next Saturday, with kick off at 4:45pm.

James Ryan went off during the game against Scotland on Sunday with a head injury assessment (HIA). Ireland said his return to play will now be managed by Leinster.

Garry Ringrose has also been ruled out of the England game with an ankle injury and will be further assessed by the Ireland and Leinster medical teams.

Elsewhere. Tom O’Toole will remain with Ulster after picking up a knock at the end of last week. Connacht’s Finlay Bealham will stay with the squad having provided additional cover in Murrayfield.

Peter O’Mahony is also back with the squad and available for selectionm the IRFU said.