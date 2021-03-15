Limerick hairdresser vows to provide free "essential" haircuts despite Level 5 restrictions

David Raleigh

The owner of a Limerick hair salon has vowed to provide free “essential” haircuts in his salon, despite Level 5 restrictions on non-essential businesses remaining in place.

“Report me, or jail me, or stop me, or whatever you want to do, but there are, in some instances, hairdressing services which we deem essential, and they need to take place now,” said Niall Colgan, owner of Niall Colgan Hairdressing in Limerick.

Mr Colgan has argued that some of his clients require “essential” haircuts: “I am returning to the salon this week to do a few hair cuts on clients that I am deeming essential.

“I have got clients that are post chemotherapy, their hair is completely out of control, and, for their mental health – after everything they have been through – with illness, lockdown, and not been able to see people and so on – they really really want to have their hair cut, they know how safe an environment it is going to be.”

“I’ve got a client who suffers from Trichotillomania and if I don’t cut her hair she is going to pull it out, and that is going to add to her mental health and anxiety issues,” Mr Colgan added in a video posted on his social media.

He said he would not be charging clients: “I won’t charge as I’m not looking to profit from my decision, unlike all the hairdressers working in the shadow economy.”

Taking a stand

“I’ve been thinking a lot this week about certain things and this is Lockdown number three, and while we have stuck religiously to every single guideline that has been given to us from March 2020 until today, I firmly believe we are in a situation now that somebody has to take a stand.”

He said there are other clients who have shadow economy hairdressers at their fingertips, and they are making the choice to go to those hairdressers to get their hair done.

He added: “We’ve been harping on about this in the hairdressing industry for so long now that we are sick to our teeth of it and there’s nothing that can be done about it, it’s just happening, and the suppliers are supplying them with product and the suppliers are open and they can get their product and nobody is saying anything.”

Mr Colgan said his “message for Leo Varadkar, and Michael Martin and Simon Harris and Stephen Donnelly and anybody else that can listen” is “we are going to be masked up, we are going to have everything we had in place after the last two lockdowns”.