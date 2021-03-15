Man, 70s, dies after collision between car and lorry in Mayo

James Cox

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Mayo.

Shortly after 11.45am, gardaí at Ballinrobe Station attended at the scene of a collision on the R334 at The Neale, Co Mayo involving a car and a lorry.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Mayo for medical assessment. (His age and current condition are not known.)

The scene is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place on the R334 between the Neale and Cross. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along this route at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.