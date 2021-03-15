  • Home >
Man arrested in relation to false expense claims of €1m at accountancy firm

Monday, March 15, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have today arrested a man, aged in his 30s, following allegations of theft of over €1 million at an accountancy firm.

The arrest was made as part of an investigation following a complaint made by the accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1 million. A number of searches were conducted by GNECB since January 2021 following receipt of the complaint.

A substantial amount of money was frozen in two bank accounts in Ireland and a separate jurisdiction respectively, as part of this investigation.

The man was arrested today and he is currently detained in Terenure Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

