One square metre of land fetches €500 in Carlow town

DOES a Carlow town estate have the most expensive land every sold in the county?

That’s what cllr John Pender wondered after the local authority disposed of one square metre of land for €500.

County councillors had voted to approve the sale of the minuscule piece of land at Clayton Court, Staplestown Rd to Gas Networks Ireland for €500 at their March meeting.

Cllr Pender remarked: “I think we have taken part in history.”

The Fianna Fáil man wondered was that the “most expensive bit of land sold in Carlow”.

Doing a bit of maths, cllr Pender said that on the rate of valuation, an acre would cost €2 million.

He joked: “Do we have any more land to sell … it’s a cracking good price for it!”