Photo competition will capture life in Carlow during Covid-19

A PHOTOGRAPHY competition aims to get the people of Co Carlow to tell the story of a pandemic in pictures.

The contest, which is strictly for amateurs only, is part of the Health Carlow Keep Well Campaign and there is a €2,000 prize fund on offer. Its theme is ‘Carlow – a Pandemic in Pictures’.

The winning entries and selected photos will be published in a book that will capture what life was like in Carlow during the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be a Carlow County Council publication with high importance in the annals of the county’s history. Entrants are encouraged to show what has changed since March 2020 and how the past 12 months have been different to all other years.

The initiative is in collaboration with Carlow Photographic Society. Healthy Carlow co-ordinator Eilish Langton said: “Photos can be sad, beautiful, serene or just plain funny, but should tell a story, convey an idea, a message or a thought on life as it has been experienced in 2020-21 in Co Carlow, and you can enter up to three separate photos.”

This competition has three age categories – children 7-12, young people 13-17, adults over 18 – and entries can be submitted to www.carlow.ie/carlow-a-pandemic-in-pictures. Photograph must have been taken in Co Carlow between 11 March 2020 and 12 April 2021 and they should be reflective of life and times during the Covid -19 pandemic in Carlow. More details and full terms and conditions can be found online.

Richard Smyth of Carlow Photographic Society said: “The club is delighted to be associated with Healthy Carlow in supporting the health and wellbeing of Carlow people, including creative artists, being active through this photographic competition, which will result in an historic photo book publication, under the photo theme ‘Carlow – a pandemic in pictures’.”

He added: “We wish all the entrants happy hunting through your old photos over the last difficult year and enjoy the challenge of taking more photos with your phone or camera over the next few weeks of the competition, and the best of luck.”

The competition is now open and the closing date is midnight on 12 April.

You can also follow Healthy Carlow on social media for the live link to enter, as well as lots of information on how to keep well by switching off/being creative. Over the next four weeks there will be lots of information on how to achieve great images with lots of tips/advice on photography from Carlow Photographic Society.

Healthy Carlow is a sub-group of Carlow Local Community Development Committee (CLCDC), which was established to lead out on Healthy Ireland initiatives. The group’s aim is to support the people of Co Carlow in attaining greater and more sustained and equitable levels of health and wellbeing. The government’s Keep Well campaign aims to support people and communities to mind their physical and mental health during the pandemic.