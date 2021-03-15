Tullow’s landmark bank building should be used by the community

By Elizabeth Lee

THE manager of Tullow Municipal District is to write to Bank of Ireland to express local concerns about the future of the bank’s premises in the town centre.

BoI recently announced that it was closing 103 branches across the country in September, which include the Tullow and Borris branches in Co Carlow.

The bank’s Tullow premises is one of the most focal points in Market Square, sparking concerns about its future when the company shuts up shop.

The closure of the bank was also discussed at last week’s meeting of Tullow Municipal District, when several councillors expressed their disappointment that Bank of Ireland was closing.

“There is considerable disappointment in the entire region,” said cllr John Pender. He pointed out that generations of business people and farmers had done their banking with them and that there was a potential danger that other businesses in Tullow would be negatively affected by the closure.

“This is a big disappointment; a lot of people aren’t happy about this,” continued cllr Pender.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue expressed concern about people with literacy problems or technophobia and how they would cope with banking online. He suggested that Bank of Ireland should set up a series of workshops for customers to help them cope.

He noted that the Tullow premises was a landmark building in the town centre, which presented an opportunity for it to be used by the community.

“It has massive potential,” said cllr O’Donoghue.

Cllr William Paton also expressed his disappointment about the bank’s impending closure in September.

He and cllr Pender noted that the Irish nation had bailed out the national banks in a time of crisis and that it was now time to explore what Bank of Ireland intends to do with its building and if it could be used by the community of Tullow.

Manager of Tullow Municipal District Michael Brennan agreed and said that he would write to the bank as soon as possible.