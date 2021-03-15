Two people arrested after car chase in Dublin

Monday, March 15, 2021

James Cox

Two people have been arrested and two young children taken to safety after a car chase in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí attempted to stop the car at Dundrum Shopping Centre at around 4pm, after reports of an alleged theft from a pharmacy.

The vehicle fled onto the M50 and was eventually stopped at Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested and two young children were taken to from the vehicle.

No one was injured and €300 worth of cosmetic products were recovered.

