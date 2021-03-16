18 additional deaths, 355 new Covid-19 cases reported

Less than five cases were confirmed in Carlow on Tuesday evening among 349 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

17 deaths occurred in March, and 1 in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 55 – 102 years.

There has been a total of 4,552 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

172 are men / 177 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 355 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 13th, 615,934 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: