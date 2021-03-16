CAB raid: Car, financial documents seized, eight dogs taken into care

James Cox

A car and financial documents were seized in a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) raid in Co Longford this morning while eight dogs were taken into care by the local dog warden.

CAB, with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit, conducted a search operation in Longford this morning.

A total of six searches were conducted at five residential and one professional premises.

The following was seized:

• 201 VW Passat.

• Financial Documents and Electronic media.

• Documentation in relation to ownership of assets.

Financial accounts with monies in excess of €37,000 were restrained by way of Orders under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Arising from this morning’s searches eight dogs have been taken into care by the local Dog Warden.

The CAB investigation is focused on an Organised Criminal Group (OCG) based in Longford who are suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs, intimidation, unlicensed money lending and the extortion of monies.

Today’s search operation is connected to the CAB search operation in Longford on July 6th, 2020.