  • Home >
  • National News >
  • CAB raid: Car, financial documents seized, eight dogs taken into care

CAB raid: Car, financial documents seized, eight dogs taken into care

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

James Cox

A car and financial documents were seized in a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) raid in Co Longford this morning while eight dogs were taken into care by the local dog warden.

CAB, with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit, conducted a search operation in Longford this morning.

A total of six searches were conducted at five residential and one professional premises.

The following was seized:
• 201 VW Passat.
• Financial Documents and Electronic media.
• Documentation in relation to ownership of assets.

Financial accounts with monies in excess of €37,000 were restrained by way of Orders under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Arising from this morning’s searches eight dogs have been taken into care by the local Dog Warden.

The CAB investigation is focused on an Organised Criminal Group (OCG) based in Longford who are suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs, intimidation, unlicensed money lending and the extortion of monies.

Today’s search operation is connected to the CAB search operation in Longford on July 6th, 2020.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Ireland must celebrate St Patrick’s Day with water to avoid ‘scandalous scenes’

Tuesday, 16/03/21 - 12:42pm

Luas operator fired ticket inspector who knelt on passenger’s legs

Tuesday, 16/03/21 - 12:12pm

Stormont agrees timetable for full school returns in Northern Ireland

Tuesday, 16/03/21 - 11:46am